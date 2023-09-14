Only Fico can form a strong coalition govt, poll shows

The first of highly expected public opinion polls has been published by the Sme daily.

The first September public opinion poll shows that Smer is no longer growing, but the fragmentation of parties on the other side of the political spectrum is aiding the former ruling party led by Robert Fico.

The poll was carried out between September 5 and 10 by NMS Market Research for the Sme daily. In the coming days, two or three more public opinion polls carried out by other polling agencies will be released.

The Christian Democratic Movement (KDH), the liberal party SaS, and the conservative coalition OĽaNO-KÚ-ZĽ, would not get into parliament.

Smer would come first in the race, with 22 percent.

Fico, who has been using illegal migration as a topic to his advantage in recent weeks, would be the only leader able to form a coalition government. He would most likely team up with Hlas, led by Smer renegades including its leader Peter Pellegrini, and the Slovak National Party (SNS). Like Fico, SNS leader Andrej Danko is notorious for his pro-Russian views. Moreover, both admire the way Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán runs Hungary.

Strong majority for Fico

If Fico managed to convince the populist and conservative party Sme Rodina, led by Speaker Boris Kollár who is currently facing smear campaigns launched by his ex-girlfriends, the Smer leader would rule Slovakia with the constitutional majority of 90 MPs in the 150-seat parliament. This coalition would have 96 MPs. Without Sme Rodina, which rejects a coalition with Smer, a Smer-led coalition government would have 84 MPs, a poll shows.

Progresívne Slovensko, a liberal party led by European Parliament Vice President Michal Šimečka, would lack partners to form a coalition government with, despite coming in second in the latest poll. But the Sme daily writes that even if Progresívne Slovensko had other parties with which to form a coalition government, it would be a fragile government.

The poll shows that six parties would get into parliament: Smer, Progresívne Slovensko, Hlas, Republika, SNS, and Sme Rodina.