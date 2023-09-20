After 16 years, one of Bratislava's most important roads is being finished

Cycling path will be constructed in the future.

On busy Harmincova Street in Dúbravka, one of the city's most significant traffic projects is being finished.

The two-lane road, often causing delays due to traffic jams, has already been changed to a four-lane road. It was put into operation on September 15.

The two new lanes added are intended for buses. New sidewalks were built along the road, with cycling paths being planned in the future.

Thanks to the expansion of the road, the Dúbravka and Karlova Ves boroughs are now better connected with the D2 highway, and getting to the city centre from both and vice versa is simplified.

A long-time problem

The necessity of expanding Harmincova Street, one of the main roads to Dúbravka, had been under discussion a long time. The preparation of the project itself dragged on for 16 years, the zoning decision for expansion issued back in 2007. The project was hampered by plots of unsettled land near the road.

"For many years, this project was seen as impossible because it required a huge amount of effort and work to arrange, buy or exchange land," says Bratislava Mayor Matúš Vallo.