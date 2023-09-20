Items in shopping cart: View
20. Sep 2023 at 16:22

Historic building in Bratislava centre up for sale

200-year-old cultural monument on market for just under €1.5 million.

Compiled by Spectator staff
This historic building on Panská Street is for sale.This historic building on Panská Street is for sale. (Source: Google Street View)

Panská Street in Bratislava's Old Town borough used to be home to several aristocratic families, and many of the houses they once lived in have been declared national cultural monuments.

But while the buildings on the street associated with some of those families, such as the Pálffy and Čáki Palaces, are well-known and still bear the name of the family today, others, although heritage sites, do not.

One of these has now gone on sale, with an advertisement for the property on the Nehnuteľnosti.sk real estate website, reports Hospodráske Noviny daily (HN).

The four-storey building, with 1,000 square metres of floor space, was built approximately 200 years ago. It also comes with 800-square-metres of land and a cellar.

It has a minimum asking price of €1,490,000.

Currently, the building is home to a shisha bar on its lower floor, with office space on the floor above, and apartments with kitchen and bathroom on the top two stories.

Interest in the stone and brick building, which has undergone extensive renovation, has reportedly come from buyers in Slovakia. But they have been warned that as a national cultural monument, extensive interventions will not be allowed.

Real Estate

