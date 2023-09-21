Ukraine promises to withdraw lawsuit against Slovakia, says Agriculture Ministry

Ukraine’s lawsuit action outraged Slovak politicians earlier on.

A tractor collects straw on a field in a private farm in Zhurivka, Kyiv region, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (Source: AP/TASR)

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled Share

Ukraine has promised to withdraw a lawsuit against Slovakia regarding Slovakia’s extended ban on Ukrainian grain, and lift a ban on the imports of Slovak agricultural products to the country.

Acting Slovak Agriculture Minister Jozef Bíreš announced the news on September 21, as reported by the TASR news agency.

“[Ukraine’s Agriculture ] Minister Solskyi promised that these steps will be halted as of September 20,” he added.

The announcement comes a day after Bíreš held an online meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Mykola Solskyi, and following the criticism of Slovakia by Volodymyr Zelensky. During the meeting, the ministers discussed the action plan for the export of Ukrainian agricultural products proposed by Ukraine to the European Commission. Last week, unlike Slovakia, Hungary and Poland, the Commission lifted restrictions imposed on Ukrainian agricultural products before the summer, on the condition of Ukraine introducing measures to prevent a surge in the imports of food products to the EU.

Ban remains in place