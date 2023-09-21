Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Show all sections
21. Sep 2023 at 18:38  I 

Ukraine promises to withdraw lawsuit against Slovakia, says Agriculture Ministry

Ukraine’s lawsuit action outraged Slovak politicians earlier on.

Compiled by Spectator staff
A tractor collects straw on a field in a private farm in Zhurivka, Kyiv region, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.A tractor collects straw on a field in a private farm in Zhurivka, Kyiv region, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (Source: AP/TASR)

Ukraine has promised to withdraw a lawsuit against Slovakia regarding Slovakia’s extended ban on Ukrainian grain, and lift a ban on the imports of Slovak agricultural products to the country.

Acting Slovak Agriculture Minister Jozef Bíreš announced the news on September 21, as reported by the TASR news agency.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

“[Ukraine’s Agriculture ] Minister Solskyi promised that these steps will be halted as of September 20,” he added.

The announcement comes a day after Bíreš held an online meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Mykola Solskyi, and following the criticism of Slovakia by Volodymyr Zelensky. During the meeting, the ministers discussed the action plan for the export of Ukrainian agricultural products proposed by Ukraine to the European Commission. Last week, unlike Slovakia, Hungary and Poland, the Commission lifted restrictions imposed on Ukrainian agricultural products before the summer, on the condition of Ukraine introducing measures to prevent a surge in the imports of food products to the EU.

SkryťTurn off ads

Ban remains in place

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
44,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
79,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Ukraine

Related topics: 2023 early elections

Top stories

The "little genius" confronts her Slovak-Vietnamese dilemmas through writing

HOANG ANH NGUYEN.

Young writer Hoang Anh Nguyen on growing up in a Vietnamese family in Slovakia.


Marek Moravčík 19. sep

Weekend: Let the season of festivities and fairs begin

Harvesting festivities in the town of Modra near Bratislava.

Autumn is the time to celebrate the grape harvest. Festivals for running...or a public transport for those not keen on running. Here's what to do during the weekend September 8-10.


8. sep

News digest: One seeks Slovak citizenship by descent, the other by choice

Spišský hrad (Spiš Castle)

Gap between Comenius University and the best growing, important road expansion in Bratislava, and popular street festival is back.


20. sep
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad