News digest: How much time do Slovaks spend at work?

Ukraine's promise to withdraw a lawsuit against Slovakia, what the latest Ipsos poll tells us, and some good news from around Slovakia.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled Share

Good evening. Here is the Thursday, September 21 edition of Today in Slovakia - the main news of the day in less than five minutes.

Slovaks work almost 40 h a week

In 2022, the usual working week for people aged 20-64 in the EU averaged 37.5 hours. (Source: TASR)

In 2022, the usual working week for people aged 20-64 in the Union averaged 37.5 hours, but significant differences among EU countries are visible, according to Eurostat.

The longest working weeks were recorded in Greece (41.0 h), Poland (40.4 h), Romania and Bulgaria (40.2 h both). By contrast, the Netherlands had the shortest working week (33.2 h), followed by Germany (35.3 h) and Denmark (35.4 h).

Slovaks do not work as long as Greek people, but they work longer than the EU average is. Their usual working week lasts 39.6 hours.

More stories from The Slovak Spectator website

Politics: The latest Ipsos poll shows that Smer and PS would struggle to form a strong government.

The latest Ipsos poll shows that Smer and PS would struggle to form a strong government. Business: Ukraine is said to withdraw its lawsuit against Slovakia regarding Slovakia's ban on four Ukrainian agricultural products.

Ukraine is said to withdraw its lawsuit against Slovakia regarding Slovakia's ban on four Ukrainian agricultural products. Travel: Visitors to the tower at the Sanctuary of the Most Holy Body and Blood church in Stropkov, eastern Slovakia, are in for what historians claim is a rare treat.

Visitors to the tower at the Sanctuary of the Most Holy Body and Blood church in Stropkov, eastern Slovakia, are in for what historians claim is a rare treat. Good news: A Slovak aims to shatter a world record with his childhood hobby.

If you like what we are doing and want to support good journalism, buy our online subscription with no ads and a print copy of The Slovak Spectator sent to your home in Slovakia. Thank you.

FEATURE STORY FOR THURSDAY

You say tomato, I think potato

Tomatoes or potatoes? (Source: Linh Pham on Unsplash)

The same sounding word doesn't always mean the same thing - "seriózny" doesn't mean serious, or "perfektný" perfect.

3 THINGS TO DO IN BRATISLAVA FOR FREE

Good Market returns

The Good Market. (Source: Dobrý Trh)

Visit The Good Market on Panenská Street or set out on a hike to the northern slopes of Devínská Kobyla.

In other news

Thus far, more than 50 percent of registered voters, or 40,500 people, have cast their vote in the upcoming election from abroad. Nearly 73,000 Slovaks registered to vote. They have until September 29 to vote. (Interior Ministry)

Just 26 percent of Slovaks, and no supporter of the far-right party Republika, trust EC President Ursula von der Leyen. (Euractiv)

People have collected €650,000 to buy a Slovak demining technology called Božena 5 for Ukraine. It should be produced in December. The initiative has been organised by A Gift For Putin. Also, the Ján Kuciak Investigative Journalism Centre has found that Slovakia handed 265 Russian wagons, which were in Slovakia after Russia invaded Ukraine, to Ukraine.

According to an analysis carried out by the organisation Via Iuris and Zastavme Korupciu, the parties Demokrati, PS, KDH and SaS have the best prepared manifestos ahead of the election when it comes to the rule of law and fight against corruption.

The multifunctional building in the centre of Bratislava, called Manderla or Manderlák, was declared a national cultural monument at the beginning of September. (Source: TASR)

WEATHER FOR FRIDAY: The last work day of this week will be cloudy and with occassional showers. The highest daytime temperature will rise to 29°C. Wind warnings remain in place in northern Slovakia until Saturday. (SHMÚ)

Thank you for subscribing and reading. It means a lot to us.

P.S. If you have suggestions on how our news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.

Follow The Slovak Spectator on Facebook, Instagram (@slovakspectator) and Twitter (@slovakspectator).