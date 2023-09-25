Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

25. Sep 2023 at 20:11

Election trains will carry Slovaks from Czechia to Bratislava on Friday

Two free trains covered by four NGOs.

Compiled by Spectator staff
"Underground trains ride every four minutes, but the election is held only once in four years."

On Friday, September 29, two election trains will leave the Czech Republic for Bratislava.

Trains will cost passengers nothing on the way to Slovakia. When returning to the Czech Republic, passengers will have to buy a ticket.

One train will leave Prague at 12:00 and the other from Brno at 19:00. Each of the trains has a capacity of around 700 seats.

The trains are intended for all Slovaks in the Czech Republic who want to vote in the Slovak parliamentary election scheduled for September 30, but primarily for Slovak students. People have to register through a website.

According to the information from mid-September, more than a thousand people have registered.

Posters in Prague underground

The trains are organised by the non-governmental organisations Globsec, Žemy, Sebavedomé Slovensko (Confident Slovakia) and Mladí Proti Fašizmu (Youth Against Fascism) in cooperation with the national railway carrier ZSSK.

It is not clear how much NGOs paid for this initiative. They say that it will cost taxpayers nothing.

The organisation Mladí Proti Fašizmu also appeared in the media during the summer, when it put up dozens of posters in Slovak in the Prague underground, telling Slovaks in the Czech Republic that they can vote in elections by mail.

Transport

Related topics: 2023 early elections

