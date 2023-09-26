Liberals top one of the last polls before the election

Smer would not form a government, the poll shows and Russian media write.

The liberal party Progresívne Slovensko (PS), led by European Parliament Vice-President Michal Šimečka, is the most popular party four days before the parliamentary election.

The early election takes place on Saturday, September 30.

The latest NMS Market Research poll, carried out for the Sme daily between September 21 and 24, shows support of 19.7 percent for PS, followed by the left-wing populist party Smer with 19.4 percent.

Based on the statements of political leaders on the potential post-election cooperation with other leaders, PS would be - in theory - the only party able to form a government. But such a coalition would have to be made up of five parties, liberal and conservative, which would be far from a stable cabinet.