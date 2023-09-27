Comic legends call on Slovaks to vote

Leaflet featuring late Milan Lasica and Július Satinský available online.

Milan Lasica (in the black background) and Július Satinský (in the white background) are having a conversation about the upcoming election over the phone. (Source: Ďuro Balogh)

“What are you doing?” asks Julo over the phone.

“I’m pickling fruits. And you?” replies Milan.

“I’m not pickling fruits…” says Julo.

(their phone conversation about pickled fruits continues for a few more minutes)

A famous scene involving arguably Slovakia's two greatest comics has been recreated, years after their deaths, to encourage Slovaks to vote in the elections this weekend.

“Telephone”, created by Július “Julo” Satinský and Milan Lasica decades ago, has been remade in a comic style flyer called “I’m calling and I’m Voting” (Volám a volím) which caned be downloaded online in Slovak.

Satinský’s daughter, Lucia Molnár Satinská, published the first visuals from the flyer, created by illustrator Ďuro Balogh and designer Petro Hajdin, on social media a week ago.

“Before every election, I remember my parents with their phones close to their ears, calling family and friends and checking if they were going to vote and if they were going to vote pro-democratic parties,” said Molnár Satinská. “They explained, explained, explained.”

Satinský, who spent most of his life under communism, did not shy away from being part of pre-election campaigns. He often said that he was educating people about democracy.

“Now I’m big too, so I’m picking up the phone. I wouldn’t even think of pickling. I’m calling and voting,” Molnár Satinská said.

In the flyer, the two late comedians discuss the 2023 election instead of pickling fruits.

“Hello. Is that you?” asks Milan.

“Yes, it's me. What are you doing?” asks Julo.

“Me? Thinking,” says Milan.

“Thinking? About what?” asks Julo.

“You know…the election,” replies Milan.

“About the election? What election?” asks Julo.

“About the usual….what we can do so that we don’t end up where we’ve already been,” says Milan.

“Ah, have you come up with something?” asks Julo.

“No, I haven’t. And you?” asks Milan.

“Me? I’m not thinking,” replies Julo.

“Nooo, that’s not what I meant. What would you do?” asks Milan.

“Oh, I’d call someone who is not thinking about the election either,” says Julo.

(the conversation continues for a little longer)