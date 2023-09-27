Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Show all sections
27. Sep 2023 at 16:17

Comic legends call on Slovaks to vote

Leaflet featuring late Milan Lasica and Július Satinský available online.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Milan Lasica (in the black background) and Július Satinský (in the white background) are having a conversation about the upcoming election over the phone. Milan Lasica (in the black background) and Július Satinský (in the white background) are having a conversation about the upcoming election over the phone. (Source: Ďuro Balogh)

“What are you doing?” asks Julo over the phone.

“I’m pickling fruits. And you?” replies Milan.

“I’m not pickling fruits…” says Julo.

(their phone conversation about pickled fruits continues for a few more minutes)

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

A famous scene involving arguably Slovakia's two greatest comics has been recreated, years after their deaths, to encourage Slovaks to vote in the elections this weekend.

“Telephone”, created by Július “Julo” Satinský and Milan Lasica decades ago, has been remade in a comic style flyer called “I’m calling and I’m Voting” (Volám a volím) which caned be downloaded online in Slovak.

SkryťTurn off ads

Satinský’s daughter, Lucia Molnár Satinská, published the first visuals from the flyer, created by illustrator Ďuro Balogh and designer Petro Hajdin, on social media a week ago.

“Before every election, I remember my parents with their phones close to their ears, calling family and friends and checking if they were going to vote and if they were going to vote pro-democratic parties,” said Molnár Satinská. “They explained, explained, explained.”

Satinský, who spent most of his life under communism, did not shy away from being part of pre-election campaigns. He often said that he was educating people about democracy.

“Now I’m big too, so I’m picking up the phone. I wouldn’t even think of pickling. I’m calling and voting,” Molnár Satinská said.

In the flyer, the two late comedians discuss the 2023 election instead of pickling fruits.

SkryťTurn off ads

“Hello. Is that you?” asks Milan.

“Yes, it's me. What are you doing?” asks Julo.

“Me? Thinking,” says Milan.

“Thinking? About what?” asks Julo.

“You know…the election,” replies Milan.

“About the election? What election?” asks Julo.

“About the usual….what we can do so that we don’t end up where we’ve already been,” says Milan.

“Ah, have you come up with something?” asks Julo.

“No, I haven’t. And you?” asks Milan.

“Me? I’m not thinking,” replies Julo.

“Nooo, that’s not what I meant. What would you do?” asks Milan.

“Oh, I’d call someone who is not thinking about the election either,” says Julo.

(the conversation continues for a little longer)

2023 parliamentary election

Top stories

What the US ambassador learned about his barber from their Soros chat

Slovakia will obtain 160 Oshkosh vehicles for $190 million from the US. They should arrive in Slovakia in 2025. Acting Defence Minister Martin Sklenár and US Ambassador Gautam Rana after signing a deal in Bratislava on July 20, 2023.

US Ambassador Gautam Rana believes that it’s important to begin a dialogue and try to understand why some believe disinformation.


26. sep

Weekend: Let the season of festivities and fairs begin

Harvesting festivities in the town of Modra near Bratislava.

Autumn is the time to celebrate the grape harvest. Festivals for running...or a public transport for those not keen on running. Here's what to do during the weekend September 8-10.


8. sep

Poland to check suspect vehicles coming from Slovakia

Polish border guards patrol the area of a newly built metal wall on the border between Poland and Belarus, near Kuznice, Poland, on June 30, 2022.

The Czech Republic might also establish border checks with Slovakia, warns Smer leader Robert Fico.


and 1 more 26. sep
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad