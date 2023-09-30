Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Show all sections
30. Sep 2023 at 22:53

Progresívne Slovensko wins exit polls

Seven to eight parties may get into parliament, according to published exit polls.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Progresívne Slovensko leader Michal Šimečka talks to journalists on September 30, 2023.Progresívne Slovensko leader Michal Šimečka talks to journalists on September 30, 2023. (Source: SITA - Diana Cernak)

Seven political parties may get into parliament, the Focus exit poll for TV Markíza shows.

Progresívne Slovensko, a liberal party led by MEP Michal Šimečka, came first in the poll. It received 23.5 percent. Smer, a populist party led by former three-time PM Robert Fico, came second in the poll with 21.9 percent.

SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťTurn off ads
Article continues after video advertisement

The left-wing party Hlas, the populist coalition party OĽaNO-KÚ-ZĽ, the liberal party SaS, the far-right party Republika and the Christian Democratic Movement (KDH) would also win parliamentary seats, getting over a 5-percent threshold (7 percent in the case of coalition party OĽaNO-KÚ-ZĽ).

SkryťTurn off ads

The populist party Sme Rodina, which currently holds seats in parliament, may stay out of the parliament after this year's election. In the exit poll, it received 2.3 percent. In recent weeks, the party has been falling in public opinion polls.

The ultranationalist Slovak National Party (SNS) would not win any seats, either. It received 4.4. percent in the Focus exit poll. The SNS has been growing in recent polls, often jumping over the required threshold.

The Focus exit poll was published shortly after 22:00. Due to the election moratorium, the results were published as “blind” - without the names of political parties.

Focus approached 20,000 people right after they cast their vote.

Smer would not form a government

The exit poll also shows that Smer would not be able to form a government. Its partner, Hlas, rejects to be in a coalition with Republika. Even if these parties joined forces, they would not reach the majority of 76 MPs.

SkryťTurn off ads

Progresívne Slovensko could form a government with SaS, OĽaNO, and KDH, but it would only control 77 seats in the house. If OĽaNO were replaced with Hlas in the PS-led coalition, such a coalition government would have 85 seats in the parliament.

PS wins in second exit poll, too

The second exit poll, published by the public broadcaster RTVS, shows that Progresívne Slovensko also came first in this poll. Smer came second.

According to this poll, eight parties would make it to parliament, one more compared to the Focus exit poll. Unlike the SNS, Sme Rodina (3.3 percent) would not be among these parties.

PS and Smer would both struggle to form a coalition government.

The poll for RTVS was conducted by the Median SK agency, surveying 16,805 voters on September 30.

2023 parliamentary election

Top stories

LIVE: Slovakia parliamentary election 2023

Progresívne Slovensko leader Michal Šimečka.

The Statistics Office has started publishing first results.


30. sep

Weekend: Let the season of festivities and fairs begin

Harvesting festivities in the town of Modra near Bratislava.

Autumn is the time to celebrate the grape harvest. Festivals for running...or a public transport for those not keen on running. Here's what to do during the weekend September 8-10.


8. sep

Q & A: A guide to Slovakia's parliamentary election 2023

The Slovak version of Google on September 30, 2023.

Did you know that Slovaks might be fined on election day?


29. sep
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťTurn off ads
SkryťClose ad