Election moratorium to end at 22:45 after voter dies at polling station

Most polls will close at 22:00.

An older lady casts her vote in the 2023 early parliamentary election in Slovakia on September 30, 2023. (Source: TASR)

Slovaks are electing new members of parliament today.



In the era of independent Slovakia, this is the ninth parliamentary election in a row and the fourth early election in the country's history.

Twenty-five political subjects are vying for the favour of voters.

Polling stations will be open until 22:00.

The Statistics Office estimates that more than 4.3 million people can vote in the parliamentary election. For about 53,300 people, this is the first ever election in which they can vote. Another type of first-time voters are those who have voted in other elections, but can vote for members of the national parliament for the first time. There are 184,800 of them.



Citizens can cast their vote in 5,996 polling stations across Slovakia.

Almost 73,000 Slovaks applied to vote by post from abroad, and 58,779 voted in the end.

The election is being supervised by around 6,500 police officers.

After the polling stations are closed, the votes will be counted. The only votes that will start to be counted earlier are the votes received by post.

On Saturday, the 48-hour election moratorium, which began on September 28, has been extended by 45 minutes, to 22:45, across Slovakia due to two health emergencies. As a result of these emergencies, two polling stations, in Bratislava and in Považská Bystrica, had to be closed for some time.

In Považská Bystrica, western Slovakia, a voter has died at a polling station on Saturday afternoon.

During the moratorium, no information in favour of or against a political party, including public opinion polls, are not allowed to be published in the media. Before the last parliamentary election in 2020, a two-week ban on publishing public opinion polls had been in effect. At the end of 2021, MPs changed the law and shortened the moratorium.

The Slovak Spectator will be updating the election results on its webpage simultaneously with information coming from the Statistics Office.

The official results will be announced after approval by the Commission for Elections and Control of Political Party Financing on Sunday, October 1.