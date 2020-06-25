Largest companies that help search for jobs or employees

More than just well-known names placed on the list of the 10 largest employment agencies in Slovakia.

More information about the Slovak labour market Please see our Career & Employment Guide.

The ranking of HR companies in Slovakia is topped by the company Manuvia. Most of its revenues come from the leasing of employees. It was established in 2018 when the companies Express People, Wincott People, McROY and Xawax merged. In 2019, the Eurotrade group became a part of Manuvia. The Arca Capital group was behind this large consolidation of the Slovak and Czech markets.

10 LARGEST HR COMPANIES IN SLOVAKIA

Manuvia ManpowerGroup Slovensko INDEX NOSLUŠ Grafton Slovakia ADECCO Slovakia Lugera & Maklér Trenkwalder EUROPERSONAL & FABRIKA Work Service TRANSFER International

Manuvia had the most permanent employees in 2019, and based on data provided by FinStat, had the highest average sales revenues in the past three years (2016-2018). INDEX NOSLUŠ had the highest average net profit over the same period.

The ten largest recruitment agencies filled 6,634 positions for companies in 2019. ManpowerGroup reported the highest number (2,972 placements, most of which were allocated for Jaguar Land Rover Slovakia). Lugera & Maklér had the highest number in the white-collar category (433 placements).

In 2019, the ten largest temporary employment agencies leased 33,308 employees. Manuvia, which leased 10,799 leased (4,869 FTE) was number one.

25. Jun 2020 at 14:54