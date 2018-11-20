Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Kuciak did not even have a computer as a child and he grew up to be an analyst

A village boy who angered Marian Kocner. A profile of Ján Kuciak, who recently received the White Crow award in memoriam.

Ján KuciakJán Kuciak (Source: TASR)

Last Christmas, Ján Kuciak received a text message. It was from Marian Kočner, a businessman who appeared on the so-called mafia lists, and a man that Kuciak used to write about a lot in his stories.

“He sent him the link to the business register and three kisses,” Kuciak’s brother, Jozef, said. “That was when I started worrying about my brother. Just the mere thing that Kočner reacted to Jano in this way was horrible. We are a small village and when such a person writes a text message to my brother on Christmas, it scares you.”

Read also:Investigative journalists awarded for their brave deeds Read more 

The story is described in the recently published book about the lives of Ján Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová. They were both murdered a few weeks later, on February 21.

Even though Ján Kuciak almost failed to be admitted to the eight-year grammar school, because the admission exams also contained a computer skills test and the Kuciak family did not own a computer, he grew up to be one of the best investigative journalists.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

20. Nov 2018 at 15:40  | Roman Cuprik

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Vražda novinára Jána Kuciaka

Read more articles by the topic
This article is also related to other trending topics
Ján Kuciak

Top stories

Sophie In 't Veld

Kuciak murder needs to be clarified in order for Slovakia to move forward

Dutch MEP who has monitored the rule of law after the murder of Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová says the system was the problem in Slovakia.

19. feb
Marian Kočner during the trial in the case of the murder of Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová.

Zsuzsová's heartbeat and texts. Prosecutor has new evidence in Kuciak murder case

The Supreme Court has yet to launch the appellate trial. It's been three years since Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová were murdered.

20. feb
Slovakia's Filip Polasek (left) and Croatia's Ivan Dodig kiss their trophy after defeating Rajeev Ram of the US and Britain's Joe Salisbury in the men's doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021.

Slovak tennis player wins the Australian Open final

Filip Polášek and Croatian player Ivan Dodig beat Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram in men’s doubles final.

8 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)