More than 100 kilograms of waste pulled out of Tatra lakes

Divers also found an unexploded grenade.

Divers cleared four Tatra lakes of the trash that has gotten under the lake's surface during this summer's tourist season.

They also cleaned the flooded quarry in Poprad Kvetnica during the 26th event Clean Waters. Besides trash, they also found an unexploded grenade, said Martina Petránová of the State Forests of Tatra National Park (ŠL TANAP).

Awareness worked

A total of 75 divers dived into Štrbské, Popradské, Velické and Nové Štrbské lake. The biggest interest has traditionally been Štrbské lake, where 45 divers pulled out 68.5 kilos of waste. Plastic cups, glass bottles, along with the remains of a fence used for running trails, iron bars, a wallet with coins and a plastic figure of a diver were found.

Divers changed the locality this year and entered the lake from the opposite side.

“Since we last cleaned this part of the lake in 2008, we were pleasantly surprised that there was not as much waste as we expected,” said the coordinator of the event, Pavol Kráľ of ŠL TANAP, as quoted by the TASR newswire. He added that they are satisfied that raising public awareness was effective.

Grenade, too

Divers pulled out 48 kilograms of waste from the three remaining lakes. The smallest amount of waste, 1.5 kilograms, was pulled out from Nové Štrbské lake. Another eight kilograms of waste was found in Velické lake, where a water pump and cleaver were discovered.

The lake located near Sliezsky House was freed of 21 kilograms of waste. If we count the 25.5 kilograms of clutter that was found in Popradské lake, there was a total of 116.5 kilograms of waste.

For the second time in history, the quarry in Kvetnica was cleared of waste, 212 kilograms of it. Besides construction waste, iron bars, ropes, a fire extinguisher and remains of roofing, along with an unexploded mortar grenade, were found.

28. Feb 2020 at 23:53 | Compiled by Spectator staff