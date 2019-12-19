Government orders state gas supplier not to raise gas prices

Private gas suppliers see discrimination.

The Economy Ministry is to order the state-run gas utility SPP not to increase prices for gas supplies for households , the government decided on December 18.

Related story: Economy minister: A gas crisis may come after the New Year Read more

“We have been saying in the long run that we wanted to maintain stable prices for utilities in Slovakia,” Economy Minister Peter Žiga said as quoted by the SITA newswire.

“I consider it a very good decision,” said PM Peter Pellegrini, as quoted by SITA, and added that households should thus save about €10 million.

Discrimination?

The second biggest supplier of the gas in Slovakia, Innogy Slovakia, plans to take steps against the government.

“Currently, we do not know all the details and moreover, our company has made a valid decision about the prices and price lists for 2020, similarly to other suppliers including SPP,” said Innogy Slovakia spokesperson Katarína Šulíková, as quoted by SITA, adding that they will analyse the situation.

The company considers the government decision to be discriminating and against the rules of economic competition. Šulíková added that in whatever market, it would be considered as an abuse of position.

The final prices of gas supplied for households were about to increase by 4.94 percent.

19. Dec 2019 at 13:57 | Compiled by Spectator staff