Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

SPECTACULAR SLOVAKIA

Mirbach Palace: A well-preserved symbol of old Pressburg

This historic building now houses the Bratislava City Gallery.

Mirbach Palace Mirbach Palace (Source: Courtesy of Spectacular Slovakia)
This article was published in Bratislava City Guide. With this detailed, pocket-sized guide, it is impossible to get lost in the Slovak capital.

It is not possible to visit Mirbach Palace right now due to measures put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus in Slovakia. However, you can still learn more about its history and cultural significance in this article.

Mirbach Palace is one of the best preserved pieces of original architecture from old Pressburg, named after its last owner Emil Mirbach. The palace today houses the Bratislava City Gallery and is a fine example of rococo architecture. It was built on the site of buildings first mentioned in 1459, as Curia Civitatis or Weite Hof, but a wealthy brewer named Michael Spech had the old buildings torn down and built the palace we see today between 1768-70. Spech sold the palace after its completion and it had a number of owners, including Koloman Nyáry, whose beautiful coat of arms decorates the tympanum in the upper central part of the façade.


On the palace’s patio is a fountain with a sculpture of the Greek god Triton and nymph by Viktor Tilgner. The gallery houses a permanent exhibition of central European baroque paintings and sculptures as well as ever-changing temporary exhibitions, numerous concerts and recitals.

Opening hours:

Tue-Sun: 11:00-18:00

Ticket prices:

Admission for adults: €4
Reduced price (seniors, students, pupils): €2
For more pricing options see Mirbach Palace's website.

Mirbach Palace (Mirbachov palác)

Address: Františkánske nám. 11, Bratislava; Phone: +421 (0)2 5443-1556; Website: www.gmb.sk

30. Apr 2020 at 13:30  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Theme: Bratislava

Read more articles by the topic

