Grandma explains how to make Slovak doughnuts

Pampúchy or šišky are simple and cheap to make.

Pampúchy or šišky are a common sweet dish in Slovakia.(Source: TSS)

Circles cut out from dough. (Source: TSS)

Pampúch or šiška is a sweet dish that can be regarded as the Slovak counterpart to a typical doughnut.



Coated with powdered sugar, somewhat rounded, and with no filling besides a bit of jam on the top, pampúchy are simply scrumptious.

The recipe does not require expensive ingredients. As an added bonus, about 40 pampúchy can be me made from one dough. In this episode, Peter visits his grandma to learn how to fry pampúchy.

A pampúchy recipe

What you need: 2 eggs

1 kg flour

150 g powdered sugar

2 teaspoons Rhum

500 ml milk

1 vanilla sugar

jam

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

42 g baker’s yeast How to: Blend eggs, flour, powdered sugar, vanilla sugar and Rhum in a bowl. Prepare leaven by mixing 3dl of milk, baker’s yeast and a tablespoon of granulated sugar in a mug. Wait 10 minutes. Add it to the bowl. Knead your dough until bubbles appear on its top. Leave the dough for one hour in a hot place. Roll out the dough (1-2cm). Cut out circles from it using a glass. Let them rest on a tea cloth for five minutes. Place these circles on a hot frying pan for about 2 minutes. Fry from both sides. Coat fried pampúchy with powdered sugar and jam.

6. Feb 2020 at 12:36 | Peter Dlhopolec