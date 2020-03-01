Final results: Debacle for the coalition, great victory for Matovič

The unofficial results of the parliamentary elections confirm OĽaNO’s victory.

The unofficial results of the 2020 parliamentary election published by Slovakia’s Statistics Office after 99.93 percent of the valid votes have been counted show that OĽaNO was the most popular party, with 25.02 percent of the vote. Its support surged from 11.02 percent in the 2016 election.

The party will have 53 seats in the new parliament.

Second came Smer with 18.29 percent of the vote, losing about 10 percent compared with its 2016 result. The third highest result was Sme Rodina of Boris Kollár with 8.24 percent.

The turnout was quite high, just as the previous predictions suggested. As much as 65.83 percent of eligible voters cast their ballot.

There will be three more parties sitting in the parliament: far-right Kotlebovci – People’s Party Our Slovakia (ĽSNS) with 7.97 percent, Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) with 6.21 percent, and Za Ľudí of ex-president Andrej Kiska with 5.77 percent.

The coalition of Progressive Slovakia (PS) and Spolu parties failed to make it to the parliament. It needed to garner at least 7 percent of the vote, but the preliminary results showed its support at only 6.96 percent.

Smer lost both of its coalition partners. While the Slovak National Party (SNS) was supported by 3.16 percent of the vote, Most-Híd garnered only 2.02 percent. Both achieved their worst election results so far.

The Hungarians will have no representatives in the parliament for the first time since independent Slovakia emerged.

During election night, Igor Matovič of OĽaNO said that he would like to start the initial talks with his potential coalition partners on March 1.

1. Mar 2020 at 8:56 | Compiled by Spectator staff