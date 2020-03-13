Matovič and his coalition of four have agreed how to divide posts in the government

Igor Matovič has a list of names for his cabinet ready to be presented to President Zuzana Čaputová.
Four parties of the future ruling coalition, OĽaNO, Sme Rodina, Freedom and Solidarity (SaS), and Za Ľudí, concluded their talks about the distribution of the governmental posts on Friday night.
The final agreement came after a crisis in communication betwen Matovič and SaS leader Richard Sulík who clashed over the top Finance Ministry post.
In the end, the prime-ministerial party, OĽaNO, will get the post of the finance minister.
Sulík of SaS will be the first deputy prime minister for economy as well as the economy minister.
13. Mar 2020 at 19:41 | Compiled by Spectator staff