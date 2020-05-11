Items in shopping cart: View
Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Menu
Show all sections

Slovakia discusses a “little Schengen” with its neighbours

It is possible borders will be open in July.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

Slovakia may open its borders in July.

Moreover, mandatory state quarantine may be replaced by home quarantine by the end of this week, said PM Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) during the political talk show V Politike (In Politics) broadcast by private news channel TA3.

Along with Slovakia, the Czech Republic may also open its borders with its neighbours in July, the Sme daily reported.

“We are continuing negotiations with Austrians and Slovaks,” Czech Foreign Affairs Minister Tomáš Petříček wrote in a blog post.

Related articleLegal questions raised as border closures extended Read more 

This has been confirmed by Martin Klus of Freedom and Solidarity (SaS), the state secretary at the Slovak Foreign Affairs Ministry.

“If some kind of little Schengen is created, it may be here,” he said, as quoted by Sme. “I’m an optimist that it can happen within two months.”

Epidemiologists not as optimistic

As a result, Slovaks may spend their holidays in neighbouring countries, while Austrians and Czechs can come to Slovakia during the summer. Slovakia is holding negotiations concerning the restoration of flights to Bulgaria and Greece, as well as to Croatia, but these negotiations are still in the preliminary stages.

The team of epidemiologists that collaborates with the government is not as optimistic as diplomats though.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

11. May 2020 at 13:28  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Europe Day celebrated amid discussions of a “mini-Schengen”

Borders and schools remain closed as the rest of the country opens up.

Top three constitutional officials sign a joint declaration on foreign policy orientation on May 9.

EU and NATO membership vital for Slovakia, top officials agreed

Increasing defence spending and preparing a new security strategy are among the promises made in the new declaration.

l-r: Speaker of Parliament Boris Kollár, President Zuzana Čaputová, PM Igor Matovič and Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok

Tracing of people through mobile phones about to launch

Authorities are adjusting details, pending a green light from parliament.

People arrived to state facility in Gabčíkovo to spend the obligatory quarantine there.

Legal questions raised as border closures extended

Negotiations start on holiday ‘corridor’ to Croatia, but health experts call for people to stay in Slovakia.

Restrictions at Slovakia’s borders with Austria, Czech Republic, Poland, and Hungary were extended until May 27, the government decided on May 7.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)