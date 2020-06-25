Marián Hossa is the third Slovak to become a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame

Former Slovak ice hockey player Marián Hossa will enter the Hockey Hall of Fame.
“I was very touched and happy,” Hossa told the June 25 press conference. “I’m very honoured and will never forget this day.”
The forward is only the third Slovak ice-hockey player to receive such an honour, following in the footsteps of the world-famous Stan Mikita and Peter Šťastný.
The laureates were elected virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The vote was secret so it was not clear in advance who voted for whom among the 18-member jury. The candidates needed to receive at least 14 votes.
25. Jun 2020 at 23:22 | Compiled by Spectator staff