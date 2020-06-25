Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Marián Hossa is the third Slovak to become a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame

The forward won three Stanley Cups during his career.

Marián HossaMarián Hossa (Source: SITA)

Former Slovak ice hockey player Marián Hossa will enter the Hockey Hall of Fame.

“I was very touched and happy,” Hossa told the June 25 press conference. “I’m very honoured and will never forget this day.”

The forward is only the third Slovak ice-hockey player to receive such an honour, following in the footsteps of the world-famous Stan Mikita and Peter Šťastný.

Eligible for the first time

The laureates were elected virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The vote was secret so it was not clear in advance who voted for whom among the 18-member jury. The candidates needed to receive at least 14 votes.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

25. Jun 2020 at 23:22  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Slovak businesses confessing to more revenue

The eKasa online system was introduced nearly a year ago.

This is what we should fear, according to some MPs

Not the global pandemic, nor impending recession.

Anna Záborská presents the proposal to amend abortion law in Slovakia on June 19, 2020.

Physicist Skyba: The cooling of matter opens new doors

Cooled superfluid Helium-3 acts like the vacuum of the universe, Peter Skyba tells us. Why does low-temperature physics matter?

Physicist Peter Skyba became Slovakia's Scientist of 2019 on June 16, 2020.

Sulík sends his business-environment-boosting measures to parliament

The cabinet gave a green light to the measures prepared by the Economy Ministry to improve the business environment in Slovakia.

Richard Sulík
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)