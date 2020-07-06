Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

New head of a Labour Ministry’s body considered controversial by some

The minister hopes for open, professional discussions. Some doubt it.

Labour Minister Milan Krajniak (Sme Rodina)Labour Minister Milan Krajniak (Sme Rodina) (Source: SITA)

The personnel changes at the Labour Ministry and its organisations continue.

After Oľga Pietruchová quit the lead post in the gender equality department in May after nine years in the post, the minister replaced head of the Institute for Labour and Family Institute (IVPR), sociologist Silvia Porubänová.

Her place will be taken by Roman Joch, known more for his activities in Czech politics. Joch used to serve as an advisor to ex-Czech prime minister Petr Nečas and former mayor of Prague Tomáš Hudeček.

Joch has been active in conservative organisations in the Czech Republic and the USA as well.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

6. Jul 2020 at 17:44  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Court releases a corrupt suspect, while more flights are dispatched from Bratislava (news digest)

Read your overview of news from July 6, 2020.

Norbert Bödör leaves the Specialised Criminal Court free.

Coalition shakes, Matovič twists and shouts

Plagiarism scandal is not over yet, but few believe it could be fatal for the ruling coalition.

Boris Kollár (left) and Igor Matovič.

Corruption suspect with alleged ties to Kočner was detained, but later released

Norbert Bödör has been charged with money laundering in one of the largest corruption schemes in Slovakia.

Norbert Bödör arrived to the Specialised Criminal Court on July 5.

Season in the High Tatras in full swing

Boating in Štrbské Pleso is ready, cable cars are operating, hiking trails are open.

Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)