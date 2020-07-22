MPs will try to oust Matovič for plagiarism allegations

The prime minister has attacked the daily that broke the story. MPs will be free to vote on his departure, he said.

PM Igor Matovič discussed his final thesis in front of journalists on July 22. (Source: TASR)

Parliament will vote on the political future of the second top constitutional representative in Slovakia accused of plagiarism.

After Speaker of Parliament Boris Kollár (Sme Rodina), who could keep his post following the July 7 vote, PM Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) will also have to defend himself in front of the MPs. They all face the same problem: the plagiarism suspicions concerning their final theses.

Initiated by the group of opposition MPs from Smer and the group of renegades around Peter Pellegrini, a special parliamentary session will be held on Thursday, July 23, starting at 10:00.

It is unlikely that Matovič will be recalled from his post, though, since the coalition MPs have already said they would not vote for his departure.

The reasons to go

The opposition presented four reasons for recalling Matovič, the TASR newswire reported.

22. Jul 2020 at 17:41 | Compiled by Spectator staff