News digest: New coronavirus outbreak in southern Slovakia

This is your overview of news from Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Make sure to check out our tips for reads.

Matovič reveals reasons for expelling diplomats

PM Igor Matovič confirmed that the expulsion of Russian diplomats was a reaction to the exploitation of diplomatic services to gain a visa.

The case is linked with the scandal at the Slovak general consulate in St Petersburg. Slovakia cannot tolerate such a violation of the rules, which played a role in the murder committed in Germany, Matovič noted.

Meanwhile, the inspection into the procedures of issuing visas at the general consulate in St Petersburg and the Slovak Embassy in Moscow continues, said Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok (SaS nominee).

New outbreak in Sládkovičovo

The August 11 testing revealed 75 new coronavirus-positive cases, the most since April 22.

The majority of infections have been uncovered in the Sládkovičovo-based Fekollini company that produces baguettes and sandwiches under the Pierre Baguette brand and employs some 500 people.

Despite the higher number of cases reported in the past days, the respective authorities say the situation is under control. The group of experts is expected to meet soon to discuss the potential measures.

Other coronavirus-related news

The Health Care Surveillance Authority has launched a new inspection related to the death of the very first COVID-19 victim in Bojnice (Trenčín Region). While the authority mentions new facts that led to launching the scrutiny, the hospital wrote on Facebook that it made no mistake when providing health care.

has launched a (Trenčín Region). While the authority mentions new facts that led to launching the scrutiny, the hospital wrote on Facebook that it made no mistake when providing health care. The hospital in Skalica (Trnava Region) banned visits to all wards until further notice after it hospitalised an infected patient. It also restricted the treatment provided at its neurology department. All examinations are cancelled until August 18, and patients should book a new date. The outpatient department will deal with life-threatening cases only.

(Trnava Region) after it hospitalised an infected patient. It also restricted the treatment provided at its neurology department. All examinations are cancelled until August 18, and patients should book a new date. The outpatient department will deal with life-threatening cases only. Coronavirus cases in Žilina have also been confirmed at the local court and prosecutor’s office. The court’s operation has been secured, with the filing office, business register and the register of public sector partners working in a standard regime. The prosecutor’s office is working in a limited operation.

In other news

The government officially recalled Lukáš Kyselica (OĽaNO) from the post of the state secretary (deputy minister) at the Interior Ministry. He decided to step down after several media outlets have reported on his involvement in the Military Intelligence service during the election campaign.

(OĽaNO) from the post of the state secretary (deputy minister) at the Interior Ministry. He decided to step down after several media outlets have reported on his involvement in the Military Intelligence service during the election campaign. Žilina-based carmaker Kia Motors Slovakia will l aunch its three-shift operation sooner than planned . Instead of September, it will restore it from August 24 , due to the increased demand. (SITA)

. Instead of September, it will restore it from , due to the increased demand. (SITA) Trade unions in U.S. Steel Košice are organising a protest march through the city centre on the afternoon of August 13. They are still ready to strike if they fail to settle on a new collective agreement with management.

through the city centre They are still ready to strike if they fail to settle on a new collective agreement with management. The number of travellers handled by the Bratislava airport amounted to only 5 percent of last year’s numbers in July , even though coronavirus measures were lifted. Only 16,000 passengers used the airport, down from 331,000 last July.

handled by the Bratislava airport amounted to , even though coronavirus measures were lifted. Only 16,000 passengers used the airport, down from 331,000 last July. Bratislava will relive its coronation glory during the upcoming weekend. Several events are planned, including free tours and a parade through the city centre.

12. Aug 2020 at 17:21 | Compiled by Spectator staff