Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Slovakia will summon Belgian ambassador over police violence case

Belgian media outlets give detailed description of a 2018 incident in which a Slovak citizen died.

Speaker of Parliament Boris Kollár (l) and Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok (r) present the declaration on Jozef Chovanec's death on August 31.Speaker of Parliament Boris Kollár (l) and Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok (r) present the declaration on Jozef Chovanec's death on August 31. (Source: TASR)

One police officer is giving a Nazi salute, while the others are laughing and standing on a man’s chest. The pictures from what has been labelled as an inappropriate police intervention were published in several Belgian media outlets in mid-August.

The man who died shortly after the incident was a Slovak, 39-year-old Jozef Chovanec. His family has been saying he fell victim to police violence.

The incident happened in 2018, but the case has caught the attention of Belgian media and has even been discussed in the Belgian parliament recently, after the local media published an extensive report on the case.

In Slovakia, parliament adopted a declaration on September 2, asking the Belgian government to take action. Moreover, Slovak Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok (SaS nominee) said he intends to summon the Belgian ambassador to Slovakia.

“We will tell him what the parliament demands, together with the request of the president and the Slovak government to end the investigation as soon as possible and bring the culprits to court,” Korčok said, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

How the incident happened

Jozef Chovanec was detained on February 23, 2018 at Charleroi airport after he got into a fight with police officers. The police later described that he was escorted from the plane after he acted violently and the pilot refused to take off.

Earlier media reports suggested that he injured himself in detention. The police officers described how they had tried to calm the man after he had been banging his head on the wall and started bleeding.

After this intervention, Chovanec suffered a heart attack and was transported to a hospital, where he died after several days in a coma.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

3. Sep 2020 at 16:12  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

News digest: Shock verdict in the Kuciak case

The news in Slovakia on Thursday, September 3, is dominated by the much-awaited verdict.

Marian Kočner before the verdict.

What the verdict in the Kuciak murder case means for the prosecution

The Supreme Court cannot simply overturn the verdict.

Marian Kočner and his lawyer Marek Para.

Kuciak murder verdict: Kočner and Zsuzsová not guilty

Tomáš Szabó guilty of involvement in the murder of Kuciak and Kušnírová, as well as another murder.

Kuciak's family leaving the court after "not guilty" verdict for Marian Kočner and Alena Zsuzsová.

Blog: I'm not a local, but I don't feel like an expat anymore

Arancha Ferrer de la Cruz spent one year in Albania as an EU Aid volunteer.

Arancha Ferrer de la Cruz, EU Aid Volunteer in Albania
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)