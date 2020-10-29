Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

People with vision and hearing difficulties can now observe Tatra nature, too

Pribylina museum will open a special path soon.

(Source: Courtesy of Pribylina)

The Museum of Liptov Village in Pribylina is to open a new path that will offer people with impaired vision and hearing the opportunity to get to know Tatra nature. They will also open a new relaxation zone.

Detailed travel guide to the Tatras introduces you to the whole region around the Tatra mountains, including attractions on the Polish side.

“The primary idea of the project was to respect nature as part of the cultural heritage of people from Liptov and the Tatras,” said Martin Krupa, director of Liptov Museum in Ružomberok, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

Another idea was to ensure the safe movement of people with special needs and let them become familiar with nature.

(Source: Courtesy of Pribylina)

Animals and Tatras relief

Guidance stones will create a sound when they are touched with a white stick and they will guide people along the whole path. Special 3D pictures of the individual animal species will allow animals to be recognised by touch.

Via 3D relief of the Tatras carved in a tree trunk, visually impaired people will have the opportunity to recognise the mountains of Slovakia and an app will describe chosen objects of the museum.

Those who are hearing impaired will have the opportunity to switch to sign language in the app when being guided around the museum.

(Source: Courtesy of Pribylina)

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

Roháče in Západné Tatry (Western Tatras) Roháče in Západné Tatry (Western Tatras) (Source: Miroslav Mäsiar)

29. Oct 2020 at 18:58  | Compiled by Spectator staff

