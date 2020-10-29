Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Bratislava receives a gift from Embassy of the Netherlands – thousands of tulip bulbs

The embassy will also donate 2,000 trees.

Tulips Slovensko (Slovakia)Tulips Slovensko (Slovakia) (Source: Jana Liptáková)

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Tens of thousands of new tulips will blossom in Bratislava in spring. The capital received the gift from the Embassy of the Netherlands.

The embassy will also participate in the city's initiative of planting 10,000 trees by donating 2,000 trees, the Bratislava municipality informed on Facebook.

The donated 10,000 bulbs of the special species were planted at Bratislava Freedom Square.

This special species of tulips has already been planted in the presidential palace and in Trnava.

Listen also to our podcast:The best concert I have ever heard was in Bratislava, says Dutch ambassador Read more 

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

Bratislava Bratislava (Source: Gabriel Kuchta)

29. Oct 2020 at 11:41  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Bratislava

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

People with negative tests can go to hairdresser or outdoor terraces

Those with a negative test result will have to follow rules introduced on October 15.

Companies fear drop in demand for their products and services the most

International chambers of commerce asked companies about their current situation as well as expectations.

Companies implemented anti-coronavirus measures.

News digest: The Gale targets corruption, cabinet officially prolongs curfew

Slovakia learned about biggest corporate taxpayers, the president signed laws changing the minimum wage and 13th pensions. Read the latest news overview.

Mobile testing units were built in the Hviezdoslavovo Square in Bratislava.

The big testing: When and where to show up, and what if I don't want to? (FAQ)

Here is what we know about the practicalities of the nationwide testing so far. Testing also applies to foreigners and diplomats in Slovakia.

Pilot testing in Bardejov
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)