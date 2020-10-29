Bratislava receives a gift from Embassy of the Netherlands – thousands of tulip bulbs

The embassy will also donate 2,000 trees.

Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with our City Guide!

Tens of thousands of new tulips will blossom in Bratislava in spring. The capital received the gift from the Embassy of the Netherlands.

The embassy will also participate in the city's initiative of planting 10,000 trees by donating 2,000 trees, the Bratislava municipality informed on Facebook.

The donated 10,000 bulbs of the special species were planted at Bratislava Freedom Square.

This special species of tulips has already been planted in the presidential palace and in Trnava.

Listen also to our podcast:

Listen also to our podcast: The best concert I have ever heard was in Bratislava, says Dutch ambassador Read more

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

Bratislava (Source: Gabriel Kuchta)

29. Oct 2020 at 11:41 | Compiled by Spectator staff