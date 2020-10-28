Storm transforms into Gale. More judges and an influential businessman detained

The police raid related to corruption in Bratislava courts.

The raid against corruption in courts continues.

Related article Weeds after Storm. Corruption charges in judiciary in Žilina now Read more

The police have detained influential businessman Zoroslav Kollár, who appeared on the so-called mafia lists, and several judges on the morning of October 28, as part of Operation Víchrica (Gale). These include former vice president of the Supreme Court Jarmila Urbancová, Supreme Court Judge Jozef Kolcon, and Judge Katarína Bartalská, the Sme daily reported.

They have been transported to Nitra, where the National Criminal Agency (NAKA) is headquartered.

Apart from them, former state secretary of the Justice Ministry, Monika Jankovská, and Judge Richard Molnár have been transported there, Sme wrote.

Jankovská was detained earlier this year during Operation Búrka (Storm). She was transported to the Special Prosecutor’s Office on October 27, and spent several hours there. She is allegedly ready to start talking, according to Sme.

Who is Zoroslav Kollár?

28. Oct 2020 at 11:24 | Compiled by Spectator staff