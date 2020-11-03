Conditions for crossing borders have changed

Those with a negative RT-PCR test are not required to stay in quarantine.

As of October 30, there are new rules in place for those travelling across the border.

People arriving in Slovakia can now avoid quarantine if they have a negative COVID-19 test result.

Until now, this was valid only for those who were returning from EU countries; now it also applies to those coming from countries outside of the EU.

The RT-PCR test result cannot be older than 72 hours. Travellers must present it when crossing the Slovak border.

Test on quarantine

If a person does not have a negative RT-PCR test result, they can register at korona.gov.sk/ehranica and stay in home isolation for five days, after which they can take the test for free.

If those in isolation do not take the test, their self-isolation ends automatically after ten days.

3. Nov 2020 at 11:12 | Compiled by Spectator staff