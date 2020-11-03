Conditions for crossing borders have changed

As of October 30, there are new rules in place for those travelling across the border.
Our paywall policy:
The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.
People arriving in Slovakia can now avoid quarantine if they have a negative COVID-19 test result.
Until now, this was valid only for those who were returning from EU countries; now it also applies to those coming from countries outside of the EU.
The RT-PCR test result cannot be older than 72 hours. Travellers must present it when crossing the Slovak border.
Test on quarantine
If a person does not have a negative RT-PCR test result, they can register at korona.gov.sk/ehranica and stay in home isolation for five days, after which they can take the test for free.
If those in isolation do not take the test, their self-isolation ends automatically after ten days.
Read more about the coronavirus outbreak in Slovakia:
- Do I have the coronavirus? How to proceed if you have a suspicion
- Coronavirus in Slovakia: statistics
- How to travel to and from Slovakia during COVID-19
- The list of low-risk countries and risky regions
- More information about what the coronavirus is and how to protect yourself from the infection (WHO)
- Q&A: State of emergency declared about coronavirus+
3. Nov 2020 at 11:12 | Compiled by Spectator staff