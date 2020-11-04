Travelling from a green to red district? You will need a new certificate

Curfew will end after November 14. Proof of a negative test result will be needed to move around with fewer restrictions until then.

The second round of the nationwide testing will take place on November 7 and 8 in the districts where more than 0.7 percent of people tested positive in the first round.

The testing in these districts will look similar to the first round of nationwide testing.

There should be 2,993 testing teams who will move between 3,000 testing locations, Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď (OĽaNO) said.

The testing will not take place in 25 districts, mostly in the south of Slovakia (except for Dunajská Streda), and the cities of Bratislava and Košice.

Moreover, a school holiday has been announced for all of Slovakia on November 6 (Friday) and November 9 (Monday).

Travelling between green and red districts

People who come from green districts where the second round of testing will not take place but are planning to travel to the districts where the second round will take place during the week that follows (November 9 - 15) should attend the testing.

Related article UPDATED: Bratislava and Košice will be exempt from second round of testing Read more

Without a new test from November 7 or November 8, they will not be permitted to move around the red districts.

For example: If a person from a district in Bratislava wants to travel to the Dunajská Streda district anytime between November 9 and 15, they will have to attend the second round of the nationwide testing with antigen tests, or have a negative PCR test result (for green districts, the test should be carried out between October 29 and November 8).

Our paywall policy The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

There should be mobile sampling sites in all district capitals in Slovakia, the government promised earlier this week. Anyone will be able to get tested there free of charge. If the mobile sampling site is not available, people from green districts are advised to go and get tested in one of the red districts if they need a new certificate, PM Igor Matovič said.

People from green districts who do not plan to travel to red districts are not advised to get tested in the second round, according to Naď.

End of curfew

The cabinet meanwhile agreed at its November 4 session that the curfew will last until Saturday, November 14.

Exceptions from the curfew:

between 1:00 and 5:00;

people with negative PCR or antigen test from the nationwide testing: in red districts (where the second round will take place), the latest certificate from the second round or PCR test confirming a negative result no older than November 7-8; in green districts (where the second round will not take place), the certificate from the first round (dated Oct 31 or Nov 1) will still be required until the end of the curfew on November 14.



Those who live in the red districts and do not attend the second round of testing will be allowed to visit a doctor, the closest shop selling foodstuffs or a pharmacy. They can also leave their place of residence to take a test, take out their pets within a 100-metre perimetre or care for farm animals.

People who cannot attend the testing due to medical reasons, those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past three months, and children younger than 10 years of age are exempt from the stricter curfew.

Read more about the coronavirus outbreak in Slovakia:

4. Nov 2020 at 17:47 | Compiled by Spectator staff