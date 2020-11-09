Mobile testing sites not opened as planned

The Health Ministry has promised to keep updating the list.

Not all mobile testing sites for free antigen tests have been opened in Slovakia's green districts.

PM Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) has promised on several occasions that the mobile testing sites would be functional in all 25 districts plus the cities of Bratislava and Košice, where the second round of the mass testing did not take place, on November 9.

However, they have been opened in 11 district capitals by noon.

The Health Ministry, which was in charge of opening the testing sites, has announced that although they have found providers of this service in every district, there is one serious problem.

“The current legislation does not allow the Health Ministry or its organisations to sign an agreement with the providers at the testing sites,” Health Minister Marek Krajčí (OĽaNO) said, as quoted by the TASR newswire, adding the ministry will try to find a solution this week.

Matovič has, meanwhile, criticised Krajčí.

“The task has been fulfilled only partially, the deadline was missed,” he told the Denník N daily.

Where can you get tested?

Currently, the testing sites situated mostly at hospitals in the district capitals. The Health Ministry promises to keep updating the list, which can also be found at the ministry's website.

Bratislava

hospital, Ružinovská 4810/6 between 8:00-10:00

hospital, Antolská 11 between 9:00-12:00

NovaPharm, Trnavské Mýto, Šancova 110 between 12:00-16:00



Košice

mobile testing site for PCR tests, Ipeľská 1 between 12:00-16:00



Revúca

mobile testing site for PCR tests, Litovelská 635/25 between 10:00-16:00



Nitra

mobile testing site for PCR tests, Špitálska 6 between 10:00-15:00



Nové Zámky

mobile testing site for PCR tests, Slovenská 8882 between 8:00-12:00



Piešťany

National Institute of Rheumatic Diseases, Nábrežie I. Krasku 4 between 10:00-13:00



Trnava

mobile testing site for PCR tests, A. Žarnova 11 between 12:00-16:00



Levice

mobile testing site for PCR tests, SNP 19 between 10:00-12:00



Zvolen

mobile testing site for PCR tests, Kuzmányho nábrežie 28 between 10:00-12:00



Veľký Krtíš

mobile testing site for PCR tests, Nemocničná 756 between 11:00-14:00



Rožňava

Slovak Red Cross, Pionierska 8 between 8:00-15:00

hospital, Špitálska 1 between 12:00-16:00



Pezinok

hospital, Malacká cesta 63 between 12:00-16:00



Žiar nad Hronom

hospital, Sládkovičova 11 between 12:00-16:00



Rimavská Sobota

hospital, Šrobárova 1 between 12:00-16:00



Trebišov

hospital, SNP 1079/76 between 12:00-16:00



9. Nov 2020 at 11:37 (modified at 9. Nov 2020 at 12:31) | Compiled by Spectator staff