Former state secretary Jankovská has reportedly confessed

Coalition politicians have welcomed the news.

On November 25, Monika Jankovská, former state secretary of the Justice Ministry, confessed to committing crimes.

This information has been confirmed for the media by her lawyer Peter Erdős.

"She is testifying, she has confessed and has explained her actions from her perspective," Erdős said, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

Jankovská was brought to the National Criminal Agency (NAKA) on Wednesday morning, and it is possible she will be interrogated tomorrow as well.

More charges followed by confession

Jankovská was detained during the Storm (Storm) operation in March and is facing corruption-related charges. More charges were added after the Víchrica (Gale) operation in late October.

25. Nov 2020 at 18:00  | Compiled by Spectator staff

