Aupark shopping mall changing hands. Price will exceed all previous records

Real-estate trade of the decade is ahead of finalisation.

AuparkAupark (Source: Archive of Sme)

The Slovak real estate market is about to see a record acquisition. One of the oldest shopping malls in Bratislava will soon have a new owner.

The current owner of the shopping mall on the Petržalka side of the Danube river bank, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, is in final talks about the sale of the property, the Index business magazine reported.

The so-far record holder in acquisitions on the real estate market was held by the sale of the Europe shopping mall, on the other side of the river. Financier Peter Korbačka bought it in 2014 for more than €360 million. The sale price of Aupark, to be paid by a Slovakia-based new owner, is expected to be higher.

Built by HB Reavis

3. Dec 2020 at 11:37  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Theme: Real Estate

