Demänovský cave system became the longest cave of the Carpathians

It can still grow bigger.

Speleologists in Demänovská Ice Cave discovered 250 metres of new corridors and halls.

Demänovská Cave System with its length of 43 kilometres became the longest cave of the Carpathians, informed Slovak Caves Administration (SSJ), adding that the last 20 years of discovery in Demänovská Valley belong to the most successful time of Slovak speleology.

“At the beginning of August this year, we succeeded in discovering about 350 metres of new corridors at the south edge of Demänovský Cave System, especially gorges leading to the Demänovka underground stream. Three months later in Demänovská Ice Cave, bordering the cave system from the north, we penetrated unknown corridors with a length of 250 metres. We found many bones of extinct cave bears not in the known parts of caves due to hundreds of years of human visitation,” said Pavel Herich, head of the Demänovská Valley Speleologist Club , as quoted by the TASR newswire.

Connecting more caves

Besides the Demänovský Cave system, there are other caves in this area, such as Štefanová Cave measuring 18 kilometres, Okno (Window) measuring three kilometres, Suchá (Dry) measuring 1.5 kilometres, Dračia jaskyňa (Dragon’s Cave) measuring 1.1 kilometre and another 300 or so smaller caves. The overall length of all known caves is 80 kilometres and the research is still ongoing.

“We believe that once we will succeed in connecting the Štefanová and Demänovský Cave System, it will result in a cave longer than 60 kilometres,” Herich added.

The head of the speleologist club pointed to the long-term pollution of the caves and underground waters under the impact of traffic, construction and tourism.

“That’s why we follow with concern the current and very dynamic development of the Jasná mountain resort and increasing traffic burden in the Demänovská Valley national natural reservation, and all of the Low Tatras National Park,” he emphasised.

17. Dec 2020 at 12:06 | Compiled by Spectator staff