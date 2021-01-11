Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Cabinet wants mass testing to break the curve

Testing may take place on a weekly basis until late February.

PM Igor MatovičPM Igor Matovič (Source: SITA)

Given the critical situation in Slovakia, affected by the high number of hospitalised patients and new coronavirus mutation, the current lockdown measures may not be enough to contain the disease. As a result, the cabinet has proposed holding mass testing from next weekend at least until the end of February.

“It’s not possible to impose an even stricter lockdown,” PM Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) said. “The only other measure to break the curve is mass testing.”

The plan is to hold nationwide testing the next weekend (January 23-24) and then in selected districts on a weekly basis, until the reproduction number drops to 0.5. The testing may last until late February.

“There’s no other way; any other path is false,” Matovič said.

The cabinet will now convene meetings between the representatives of selected ministries, municipalities and regions to talk about details.

High number of patients and new mutation

Related articleThousands of people got tested during the weekend Read more 

Meanwhile, the number of hospitalised patients with COVID-19 increased to 3,292, with about 250 being on artificial lung ventilation.

Another problem that complicates the situation is a new strain of the coronavirus from the UK, which has been confirmed in Michalovce, Nitra and Bratislava so far, as Health Minister Marek Krajčí (OĽaNO) has confirmed.

As it is more contagious and more aggressive than the original virus, it is possible that it will soon prevail. As a result, the prognosis is much worse for the coming weeks.

As Matovič told the press conference, vaccination that stated in late December will not be enough to help improve the situation. However, it will be necessary to continue the vaccination schedule alongside the mass testing.

Read more about the coronavirus outbreak in Slovakia:

11. Jan 2021 at 18:13  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Coronavirus

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

News digest: Mass testing on a weekly basis, six exceptions for Holý

Trnava has a cooling trailer for dead bodies. Ryanair suspends flights to Bratislava until late March.

PM Igor Matovič at January 11 press conference.

Deputy PM travelled freely from the UK, so did the new strain

The strain first found in southern England now complicates the already complicated epidemic situation in Slovakia. Sme Rodina minister gives an unconvincing explanation.

Matovič government ministers waiting to enter the Presidential Palace on March 21, when the cabinet was officially appointed.

Former elite tennis player and her husband skipped the vaccination line

Medical staff and people working in critical infrastructure are supposed to be vaccinated during the first phase.

Dominika Cibulková won the WTA championship in Singapore on October 30.

Austrian minister resigns after plagiarising thesis at a Slovak school

Austrian Labour Minister Christine Aschbacher received her PhD degree at STU faculty in Trnava.

STU’s Faculty of Materials Science and Technology in Trnava.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)