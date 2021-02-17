Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Slovakia will ask foreign healthcare workers for help

The Health Ministry has pointed to complications caused by the new Covid strains.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: Sme)

As many as 10 doctors and 25 nurses from the EU should come to help at the anaesthesiology and intensive medicine departments in Slovak hospitals.

Our paywall policy:

The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

This is possible through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. The Health Ministry's proposal was approved by the cabinet at its February 17 session.

Help for one month

The new Covid variants have resulted in an increased number of patients in hospitals and increased staff demands at medical facilities, the ministry explained. With the help of healthcare workers from abroad, it wants to secure healthcare at the anaesthesiology and intensive medicine wards and the intensive care units.

The Health Ministry should organise the medical facilities together with the Interior Ministry. The foreign teams should then come for the time necessary to secure adequate healthcare. The ministry expects it should take no longer than one month.

It has promised to secure protective means, accommodation and administrative help, the TASR newswire reported.

17. Feb 2021 at 17:11  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

