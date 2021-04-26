Slovakia is gradually opening up. What measures are in place after April 26?

Find out which rules apply when crossing borders, wearing masks and respirators, and going to schools.

Slovakia started opening up after the winter lockdown on April 19. Non-essential shops and some schools reopened, along with swimming pools, museums, galleries, libraries, zoos and botanical gardens. More restrictions were lifted a week later.

At the same time, people were allowed to travel between districts again, while new rules concerning travel across borders and wearing masks in public came into force as well.

Still, some rules remain valid, such as the stricter curfew in place after 20:00, the ban on travelling abroad for holiday, and the requirement to show a negative test result in certain cases.

Here is a summary of the rules that are currently in place.

What is open?

All shops and services have reopened, but they have to follow several restrictions. Only one customer is allowed per 15 square metres while a negative Covid test result no older than 7 days is required upon entry.

Swimming pools can be open for no more than six people with the same requirement for a negative test result no older than 7 days.

Hotels are open for people from one household or a maximum of two adults per room. A negative test result no older than 7 days is also required of guests. Restaurants in hotels will remain closed.

Museums, zoos and botanical gardens are open for individual excursions and visitors with a negative test result no older than 7 days. One person per 15 square metres is allowed.

Libraries are open for no more than six people.

Church services are allowed, with a maximum of one person per 15 square metres.

Restaurants, pubs, cafes and similar establishments are able to serve food and drinks on their outdoor terraces as long as they are not walled on more than two sides. Tables must be 2 metres apart and people are required to have a negative test result no older than 7 days. They need to wear masks unless eating or drinking. More details here.

Fitness centres are open, but they can only let in six clients at a time. They are required to increase the frequency at which they clean and disinfect surfaces. Clients are not required to wear masks while exercising. More details here.

In all cases, a negative Covid test will not be required if you have confirmation of vaccination (in the case of mRNA vaccines, i.e. Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, more than 14 days should have passed since your second dose, or in the case of the vector vaccine, AstraZeneca, more than four weeks should have passed since your first dose). A negative test result is also not required if you have recovered from Covid in the last 180 days (extended from 90 days).

Curfew rules

The curfew remains in place for the time being, between 20:00 and 1:00, with some exceptions. It is also possible to travel to and exercise in nature, and home office is now only recommended.

A negative test is not required when buying essentials; going to the doctor and medical facilities; going to a Covid testing site; going into the countryside (including in other districts with the exception of those in the black tier); going to a funeral, wedding ceremony or christening; walking pets and taking care of farm animals; taking care of a relative or close person; and going to the church.

The stricter rules for the period between 20:00 and 1:00 remain in place, with exceptions granted to people going to work, the doctor's or a medical facility; those walking pets; those taking care of a relative or a close person; and those travelling abroad for other than holiday purposes.

There is a ban on travelling abroad for holidays during any time of the day.

Schools

Schools are now following the rules for the tiers they are situated in.

In light red districts, all schools are open, and the same applies to art schools and language schools for group classes. Dormitories can reopen as well, following stricter conditions.

In red districts, kindergartens, all grades of primary schools, special schools, secondary health schools and the final years of secondary schools are open.

In dark red districts, kindergartens and grades one to four and eight and nine of primary schools, special schools, secondary health schools and the final years of secondary schools are open. Art schools can open for individual classes.

At least one of the students' parents and older children (grade five of primary schools and higher) are required to have a negative test result. Pupils and teachers are allowed to wear masks rather than FPP2/N95 respirators inside the school buildings.

Wearing masks and respirators

FFP2 or KN95 respirators are still required inside buildings, including shops.

People can wear masks outside and take them off if they are with members of the same household or if people from outside their household are more than 5 metres away.

Teachers and pupils do not have to wear a respirator in school, only a mask.

These rules will also apply to people who have a chronic disease of the airways or a facial skin disease.

In addition, respirators do not have to be worn by employees who cannot do so due to the nature of their work or working conditions - but only after an agreement is made between the employer and the employees' representatives.

Travelling abroad

Everybody crossing the borders from February 17 has to register with the eHranica online form and self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival.

There are some exceptions for cross-border commuters and slightly different rules for people working in countries that do not border Slovakia, vaccinated people and people who have recovered from Covid. See more detailed rules here and here.

From April 19, new rules came into force for incomers who have been in the EU, or in Iceland, Norway, Lichtenstein, Switzerland or the UK in the previous 14 days and:

have been vaccinated (in the case of the mRNA vaccines more than 14 days need to have passed since their second dose, or in the case of the vector vaccine, AstraZeneca, more than four weeks have passed since their first dose);

have recovered from Covid-19 and were vaccinated up to 180 days previously with either a vector or an mRNA vaccine and at least 14 days have passed since their first dose;

or have recovered from Covid-19 within the last 180 days.

They still need to register with the eHranica online form, have a negative Covid test result (72 hours PCR, 48 hours antigen) when entering borders and enter isolation, but do not have to wait 8 days to take a PCR test in Slovakia in order to end their isolation.

An exception was also given to people who:

come to Slovakia to get married or to attend the funeral of someone close to them (this requires proof);

have permanent or temporary residence in Slovakia and cross the border to visit a foreign embassy accredited to Slovakia, located in the Czech Republic, Hungary or the Republic of Austria. This visit may not exceed 12 hours; in this case, a negative test for COVID-19 is not required.

From April 26, the distance limit for cross-border commuters from neighbouring countries changed from 30 to 100 kilometres. As a result, people who have permanent or temporary residence in the neighbouring state up to 100 kilometres from Slovak borders and who work in Slovakia, also up to 100 kilometres from the border, will not need to go into quarantine.

Several exceptions from isolation were added.

26. Apr 2021 at 12:47 | Compiled by Spectator staff