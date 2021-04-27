Explosion in Czech ammunition depot was act of Russian aggression

Prime Ministers of the Visegrád Group condemn illegal actions carried out by Russian intelligence operatives in a joint declaration.

The 2014 explosion in an ammunition depot in Czech Vrbětice and the participation of Russian military intelligence in the whole issue was yet another act of Russian aggression and a breach of international rights within the European area.

Prime Ministers of the Visegrád Group (Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland and Hungary) stated this in a common declaration expressing solidarity with the Czech Republic.

“We denounce the disproportionate measures taken by Russia in response to the entirely justified decision of the Czech Republic to expel 18 Russian intelligence officers from its territory and offer our diplomatic and consular support to Czechia‎,“ the declaration reads.

Slovakia, as a gesture of solidarity with the Czech Republic, decided to expel three Russian diplomats from the Russian Embassy based in Bratislava.



“Together with the Prime Minister of Czechia we strongly condemn illegal and violent actions carried out by the Russian intelligence operatives. We will not allow these activities to divide Europe,” the declaration reads. “Visegrád Group countries are determined to take measures together with our fellow Member States of the European Union to reinforce our resilience.”

27. Apr 2021 at 11:18 | Compiled by Spectator staff