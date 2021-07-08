Trial with former special prosecutor begins

Dušan Kováčik may be sentenced to more than 12 years in prison.

Font size: A - | A +

A long-awaited trial with ex-special prosecutor Dušan Kováčik started on July 7, with the first hearings held until July 9, and then next week.

Kováčik was detained in October 2020, along with several other former high-ranking police officials. He has been charged with corruption-related crimes and founding, organising and supporting an organised crime group, among other offences.

If the court finds Kováčik guilty, he may spend 12 or more years in prison.

The trial, held at the Specialised Criminal Court in Pezinok, is among the most anticipated trials of the year, the first involving the now-former special prosecutor, the Sme daily reported.

This is also the first trial using the testimony of a person who was first arrested but then started cooperating with the police. The witness in this case is Ľudovít Makó, former head of the Financial Administration’s Criminal Office, whose testimonies have launched a series of arrests and scandals involving former high-rank police officials.

Bribes from organised crime groups

8. Jul 2021 at 11:52 | Compiled by Spectator staff