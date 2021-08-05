Items in shopping cart: View
Tornado hit a village in eastern Slovakia

It damaged several houses, firefighters arrived to help.

The village of Petkovce was hit by a tornado.The village of Petkovce was hit by a tornado. (Source: Facebook of Meteo Východ)

The village of Petkovce in eastern Slovakia was hit by a tornado on Thursday evening, damaging several houses.

Firefighters has to arrive to the place to help removing the damages, the TASR newswire reported.

Four houses were left without roof, and three others were damaged. Moreover, several trees were broken, the power line was torn down, and the road was impassable.

No injured reported yet

People could see the vortex is spinning, lifting everything up. Sheets from roofs were taken about 100 metres away.

The tornado hit only one part of the village. Though it lasted for about a minute only, it destroyed quite a lot, said Petkovce Mayor Pavol Hybala, as quoted by TASR. He added he does not know about any injuries.

5. Aug 2021 at 20:25  | Compiled by Spectator staff

