The ten strongest points of the verdict against former special prosecutor

Dušan Kováčik is the first high-ranking official under the Smer-led governments to hear a guilty verdict on corruption charges.

Former special prosecutor Dušan Kováčik escorted to the courtroom on September 20. (Source: SME)

Font size: A - | A +

Former special prosecutor Dušan Kováčik has been in custody since last October, or for 11 months. After the Specialised Criminal Court's verdict on Monday, he is set to spend another 157 months behind bars.

The court sentenced him to 14 years in prison for bribery and cooperation with an organised crime group. The Sme daily put together 10 main points of the verdict. Judge Pamela Záleská explained why she opted for nearly the strictest possible sentence.

1. They knew who to go to

In 2017, former head of the Financial Administration's police unit Ľudovít Makó came to Kováčik with an offer of €50,000 for releasing the underworld group boss Ľubomír Kudlička.

21. Sep 2021 at 10:35 | Peter Kováč