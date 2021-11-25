Stunning aerial photos show the beauty of Slovak Tuscany

See the Malá and Veľká Fatra mountain ranges and villages in the Turiec region as captured by photographer Miroslav Čillo.

The morning inversion, the feeling of standing above the clouds and the first rays of the sun are the reasons why Miroslav Čillo from the village of Belá – Dulice, near Martin, can force himself out of his warm bed early in the mornings.

In every season, at different hours, and from different angles, he has been photographing the Turiec region, of which Martin is the centre, for eighteen years.

“I don’t do it for money. Landscape photography is my big passion,” Čillo told the My Turiec website.

The desire to explore various places in Turiec from different perspectives inspired him to take pictures from a bird’s eye view. It did not take long for this photographer to get a drone in addition to his camera.

“It is just a hobby, but a very expensive one,” Čillo said, adding a blown-away drone or a broken camera can spoil his good feeling about a nicely-taken picture.

Still, people love his photographs because they are original and capture Turiec from a perspective that only a few get to experience.

