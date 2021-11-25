Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

25. Nov 2021 at 11:55

Stunning aerial photos show the beauty of Slovak Tuscany

See the Malá and Veľká Fatra mountain ranges and villages in the Turiec region as captured by photographer Miroslav Čillo.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Veľký Rozsutec is a peak located in the Malá Fatra mountain range.Veľký Rozsutec is a peak located in the Malá Fatra mountain range. (Source: Miroslav Čillo)

The morning inversion, the feeling of standing above the clouds and the first rays of the sun are the reasons why Miroslav Čillo from the village of Belá – Dulice, near Martin, can force himself out of his warm bed early in the mornings.

Find out more about region of folklore, national parks and modern attractions in our Žilina Region Travel Guide.

In every season, at different hours, and from different angles, he has been photographing the Turiec region, of which Martin is the centre, for eighteen years.

“I don’t do it for money. Landscape photography is my big passion,” Čillo told the My Turiec website.

The desire to explore various places in Turiec from different perspectives inspired him to take pictures from a bird’s eye view. It did not take long for this photographer to get a drone in addition to his camera.

“It is just a hobby, but a very expensive one,” Čillo said, adding a blown-away drone or a broken camera can spoil his good feeling about a nicely-taken picture.

Still, people love his photographs because they are original and capture Turiec from a perspective that only a few get to experience.

Read also:Pictures of Slovak region enthral the world Read more 

