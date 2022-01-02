Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
2. Jan 2022 at 10:05  I Premium content

Populism is in decline

Positive trends don’t make headlines because the people who talk most publicly about these issues would need to admit their earlier theories were wrong.

Benjamin Cunningham
Benjamin Cunningham
Viktor Orbán (right) and Andrej Babiš during the latter's campaign rally in Ústí nad Labem in early October 2021. Viktor Orbán (right) and Andrej Babiš during the latter's campaign rally in Ústí nad Labem in early October 2021. (Source: Sme - Marko Erd)

Over the past five years, there has been reason to worry about a wave of political populism sweeping the globe. I have written plenty articles on the topic and there is now an entire arm of the book publishing industry dedicated to this genre. But it’s strange how little you hear about any information that indicates populism is actually in decline — including recent results from the YouGov-Cambridge Globalism Project’s annual poll.

Populist leaders like to define “the people” as a group that is being wronged by some special interest group — elites, immigrants, bankers or a specific ethnic or religious group, to take a few examples. These “others” are said to be impeding the “will of the people” and blaming them for social problems makes for easy solutions.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

Population ageing, market with care services will need to expand

The ageing population is leading to an increased burden on those of working age.


4 h

How The Slovak Spectator has survived (letter from the publisher)

Our success as a central-European media outlet is thanks to you, our readers.


30. dec
President Zuzana Čaputová delivering her 2022 New Year's address.

President Čaputová makes two wishes for Slovakia in 2022

The Slovak president did not mention hospitals or vaccination in her New Year's address. She called on people not to get provoked by hatred.


21 h
Visitors in the ski resort Demänová Rezort in Liptovský Mikuláš - Demänová on December 28, 2021.

Weekend: Things to do in Slovakia this New Year's weekend

Hike a peak where Poland and Slovakia meet, play a card game, or watch a classical music concert.


30. dec

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)
Skryť Close ad