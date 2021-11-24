Slovakia enters all-out lockdown

Schools remain open, most shops close, home office recommended.

The two-week lockdown for everybody and 90-day national emergency – this is the result of the November 24 cabinet session.

Schools should remain open, but schoolchildren will have to be regularly tested. Moreover, schoolchildren will be required to wear masks during classes again.

Both the lockdown and the national emergency will come into force on November 25 at midnight, and will last at least until December 9.

There will be certain exemptions from lockdown, namely:

visiting a doctor and travelling to vaccination or testing between 5:00 and 20:00;

the essential shopping and services (see the list below);

the travel to and from work (with home office recommended), employees will need a confirmation of their employer;

travel to and from school and kindergarten;

care for family members or other relatives;

walking pets within the perimeter of 500m from their home, care for farm animals;

being in nature within the district where a person lives;

participation in funerals, wedding ceremonies and christening between 5:00 and 20:00;

travels abroad and to mass events.

The declaration of a national emergency enables the cabinet to impose curfew, which will be in place between 20:00 and 5:00 the next day.

“If such a strict lockdown doesn’t work, it’d would be a world phenomenon,” PM Eduard Heger (OĽaNO) said.

The cabinet will reassess the situation after 10 days, and then decide whether they will prolong the measures or lift the restrictions, but only for fully vaccinated people and those who recovered from Covid within past 180 days.

Different requirements of experts

“Today’s decision wasn’t political,” said Heger (OĽaNO).

Even though he said that they followed the recommendations of experts, the fact is that experts wanted a three-week lockdown for everybody, and keep only the kindergartens and first four grades of primary schools open. Yet, the latter was vetoed by the junior coalition party SaS, which wanted all schools to remain open.

The prime minister also asked people to adhere to the new rules, which he deemed necessary.

“The vaccinated people did everything right,” Heger said, adding this is a fight for the lives of people.

Mandatory testing at work

At the same time, the new rules for entering a workplace, which counts on employees having either the confirmation of vaccination, or the recovery from Covid, or the negative test result, should be applied from next Monday, November 29 until the end of the year.

Those not fully vaccinated against Covid or those who recovered from the disease more than 180 days ago will have to present a negative antigen self-test that cannot be older than seven days. Employers will have to purchase these tests, but the state promises to repay them in January. The price of one antigen self-test should not exceed €5 with VAT, Economy Minister Richard Sulík (SaS) announced.

Sulík was also asked with preparing and issuing a manual for employers on the mandatory testing of their staff members. At the same time, Finance Minister Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) was ordered to secure money to repay the testing.

Essential shops and services exempted from the curfew grocery stores;

the chemist’s;

pharmacies, stores selling medical aids, opticians;

medical spa facilities where patients are treated based on the recommendation of their doctor;

food stalls and restaurants selling takeaways;

newsagents;

stores selling animal fodder and vet clinics;

stores selling footwear and garden equipment;

dispensing points of online shops, package machines and the like;

shops selling spare parts for vehicles, tow services, emission and technical control of vehicles;

points of sale run by telecom operators and energy providers (electricity, gas, water);

post offices, banks and insurance companies;

laundry and dry cleaning services;

petrol stations;

funeral services;

taxi services;

lawyers, notaries, distrainors;

key services, services for the repairs of electric devices and other machines;

scrap yards;

facilities offering long-term and quarantine accommodation;

open-air marketplaces;

premises necessary for mass events.

