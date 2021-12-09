Christmas shopping and church services on for the vaccinated and recovered (Q&A)

The Slovak Spectator addressed some practical questions about the measures coming into force before Christmas, mostly concerning those vaccinated and recently recovered from Covid.

Despite the continuing lockdown and curfew in Slovakia, different sets of rules will apply to the fully vaccinated and people who have recently recovered from Covid.

The first package of measures comes into force on Friday, December 10. Those who have not been vaccinated and have not had Covid recently (i.e. within 180 days prior) will have limited options entering non-essential shops and services, as well as religious services.

Some changes will apply to schools as well, starting on December 13. They will be in force only for a week since the Christmas school holiday starts on December 20.

Another set of eased measures will come into force on December 25. For now, the new rules should apply until January 9.

Yet, if the number of people in hospitals reaches 3,800, Health Minister Vladimír Lengvarský (OĽaNO nominee) will be able to “pull the handbrake,” which means that strict measures for everybody will be reintroduced.

The Slovak Spectator looked at various changes to be applied from December 10 until Christmas as part of the first package of measures easing restrictions for the vaccinated and recovered in the OP regime, as well as rules for those who are not vaccinated and not recovered.

SHOPPING AND SERVICES