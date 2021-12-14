Ski season in Bratislava Region is here

Winter sports lovers hit the slopes for the first time last weekend.

Skiers on the slope next to the Double ski lift in the ski resort Pezinská Baba on December 11, 2021. (Source: Facebook/LK Baba)

After the Slovak government allowed for the operation of ski lifts and cable cars last week, all the Pezinská Baba ski resort in the Bratislava Region awaited was a thick layer of snow and ice-cold temperatures to kick off the winter season.

The wait did not take long. The resort, located in the Small Carpathians and 12 kilometres from the wine-making town of Pezinok, posted on Facebook December 10 the first snow blanketing its slopes with a cover of 30 centimetres overnight.

The first skiers headed out to Pezinská Baba the past weekend.

The ski resort Pezinská Baba. (Source: LK Baba)

In the resort, the ski club Baba operates five ski lifts and offers three ski slopes in addition to cross-country skiing trails (1-5 km) and a toboggan run.

Pezinská Baba is particularly popular among less experienced skiers, while the neighbouring resort of Zochova Chata is a great place for people who wish to learn skiing. The resort is set in the hills 15 kilometres away from the wine-making town of Modra, and inexperienced skiers can enjoy several downhill tracks and ski lifts.

Due to Covid, resorts around the country are open only to skiers who are fully vaccinated or have recovered from the disease in recent months. A child under 12.2 years of age is also considered a fully vaccinated person.

The restriction does not apply to cross-country skiers.

The ski resort Zochova Chata. (Source: LK Baba)

Before setting out on a skiing trip to the two resorts near Bratislava, skiers are advised to check their website, also available in English, or their Facebook page for daily updates.

