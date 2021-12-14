Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
14. Dec 2021 at 11:41

Ski season in Bratislava Region is here

Winter sports lovers hit the slopes for the first time last weekend.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Skiers on the slope next to the Double ski lift in the ski resort Pezinská Baba on December 11, 2021.Skiers on the slope next to the Double ski lift in the ski resort Pezinská Baba on December 11, 2021. (Source: Facebook/LK Baba)

After the Slovak government allowed for the operation of ski lifts and cable cars last week, all the Pezinská Baba ski resort in the Bratislava Region awaited was a thick layer of snow and ice-cold temperatures to kick off the winter season.

The wait did not take long. The resort, located in the Small Carpathians and 12 kilometres from the wine-making town of Pezinok, posted on Facebook December 10 the first snow blanketing its slopes with a cover of 30 centimetres overnight.

The first skiers headed out to Pezinská Baba the past weekend.

The ski resort Pezinská Baba. The ski resort Pezinská Baba. (Source: LK Baba)

In the resort, the ski club Baba operates five ski lifts and offers three ski slopes in addition to cross-country skiing trails (1-5 km) and a toboggan run.

Pezinská Baba is particularly popular among less experienced skiers, while the neighbouring resort of Zochova Chata is a great place for people who wish to learn skiing. The resort is set in the hills 15 kilometres away from the wine-making town of Modra, and inexperienced skiers can enjoy several downhill tracks and ski lifts.

Due to Covid, resorts around the country are open only to skiers who are fully vaccinated or have recovered from the disease in recent months. A child under 12.2 years of age is also considered a fully vaccinated person.

The restriction does not apply to cross-country skiers.

The ski resort Zochova Chata. The ski resort Zochova Chata. (Source: LK Baba)

Before setting out on a skiing trip to the two resorts near Bratislava, skiers are advised to check their website, also available in English, or their Facebook page for daily updates.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

Bratislava

Top stories

News digest: Christmas gatherings are allowed

Booster shots are available sooner than six months after the second dose without prior registration. Inflation in November was the highest since 2004.


2 h
The first Slovak hydrogen bus

Slovakia has high hydrogen ambitions in road transport

The sports car and unique hydrogen bus made in Slovakia highlights of country’s Expo show.


13 h
Labour Minister Milan Krajniak, PM Eduard Heger and Finance Minister Igor Matovič present the restored First Aid+ scheme.

State will assist small businesses that need to be closed

They should receive financial assistance for the period they were forced to close.


13. dec
Illustrative stock photo

A circular strategy with real value

Circular economy is not an end in itself and companies need to think about their circular strategy to create real value.


8 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)
Skryť Close ad