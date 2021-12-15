Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
15. Dec 2021 at 17:53

Opposition Smer gaining on the second most popular party in polls

Altogether eight parties would win the parliamentary seats, recent AKO poll shows.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff

The opposition party Smer, led by former three-time prime minister Robert Fico, continues to gain the support of voters.

Even though the party ended up third in the recent opinion poll carried out by the AKO agency for the private broadcaster TV JOJ in the first half of December, its result was not much worse than that of the second most popular party, Freedom and Solidarity (SaS).

Poll: Hlas would win the election, coalition would not have enough votes to rule Read more 

The election would be won by Hlas, led by another ex-prime minister, Peter Pellegrini, supported by 19 percent of the vote.

SaS would gain 13.9 percent, and Smer 13.7 percent.

Five more parties in the house

The strongest coalition party Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO) would come fourth with 9 percent of the vote, followed by Progressive Slovakia with 8.6 percent, Sme Rodina with 6.5 percent, and the Christian Democratic Movement (KDH) with 6 percent.

The last party to pass the threshold would be Republika, created by the renegades of the far-right People’s Party Our Slovakia (ĽSNS), with 5.9 percent.

AKO surveyed 1,000 respondents between December 7 and 12. Of them, 15.8 percent said they would not vote, 15.3 percent said they do not know who they would vote for, and 1.1 percent did not want to answer the questions.

Election

Top stories

News digest: Detention of protesting rescuer workers causes uproar

A coalition partner refused to support crucial reforms. Slovak and Czech police dissolve a gang of VAT fraudsters robbing both countries of millions.


2 h

Slovak children's education falls victim to the unvaccinated

Even as the Slovak central government was directing schools to stay open until December 13, local authorities were busy closing them anyway. But at what cost to children’s health and wellbeing?


12 h
PM Eduard Heger congratulates Health Minister Vladimír Lengvarský

Hospitals will be divided into first and second leagues. Parliament approved crucial reform

The healthcare facilities should work according to new rules from the beginning of 2024.


9 h
National park Malá Fatra

Parliament passes national park reform. Parks will enter 21st century, minister says

The law was passed without the support of Sme Rodina, a coalition party.


9 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)
Skryť Close ad