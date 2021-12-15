Opposition Smer gaining on the second most popular party in polls

Altogether eight parties would win the parliamentary seats, recent AKO poll shows.

The opposition party Smer, led by former three-time prime minister Robert Fico, continues to gain the support of voters.

Even though the party ended up third in the recent opinion poll carried out by the AKO agency for the private broadcaster TV JOJ in the first half of December, its result was not much worse than that of the second most popular party, Freedom and Solidarity (SaS).

The election would be won by Hlas, led by another ex-prime minister, Peter Pellegrini, supported by 19 percent of the vote.

SaS would gain 13.9 percent, and Smer 13.7 percent.

Five more parties in the house

The strongest coalition party Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO) would come fourth with 9 percent of the vote, followed by Progressive Slovakia with 8.6 percent, Sme Rodina with 6.5 percent, and the Christian Democratic Movement (KDH) with 6 percent.

The last party to pass the threshold would be Republika, created by the renegades of the far-right People’s Party Our Slovakia (ĽSNS), with 5.9 percent.

AKO surveyed 1,000 respondents between December 7 and 12. Of them, 15.8 percent said they would not vote, 15.3 percent said they do not know who they would vote for, and 1.1 percent did not want to answer the questions.