Košice restores direct flights to Germany

The plane will be dispatched three times a week.

The direct connection to Germany will return to eastern Slovakia after nearly two years.

Starting on April 15, low-cost carrier Eurowings will restore flights between Košice and Düsseldorf.

“We’re thrilled that this important flight connection for eastern Slovakia will be restored,” said Thomas Dworschak, CEO and chair of the board of the Košice airport, as quoted by the SITA newswire.

The planes will be dispatched three times a week – on Mondays, Fridays and Sundays – in the afternoon hours. The flight is expected to take about two hours.

Currently, Košice airport dispatches planes to Vienna (operated by both Austrian Airlines and Ryanair), as well as London-Stansted, Prague, Liverpool, Dublin, and Warsaw (all operated by Ryanair), and London-Luton (operated by Wizz Air), SITA reported.