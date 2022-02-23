How will the conflict in Ukraine impact people in Slovakia? (Q&A)

Petrol is expensive even now and could become more expensive.

The conflict in eastern Ukraine can indirectly impact people who live near Slovakia's borders with Ukraine and travel to Ukraine or Russia.

Moreover, if the conflict further escalates, prices of petrol may go up or refugees from Ukraine could start coming to Slovakia. In that case, the situation would impact every inhabitant of Slovakia.

The Sme daily prepared several questions and answers about possible problems that could impact people in Slovakia in connection with the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

In the story, we answer these questions: