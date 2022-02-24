Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

24. Feb 2022

Putin is threatening all of us. Right now

The Russian president is sending a signal to all the crooks of the world.

Related: Politicians respond I Security Council session I NATO troops I Borders I Balogová opinion I The conflict's impact on Slovakia

Beata Balogová
Beata Balogová
Vladimir PutinVladimir Putin (Source: AP/SITA)

Putin has returned war to Europe. He is depriving generations who have not experienced war in their neighbourhood of their feeling of security. He is depriving Ukraine of incomparably more - its territorial integrity.

He is sending people to shelters, threatening their lives. He is forcing parents to explain to their children what war is.

He has forced us to live the unimaginable, which we have previously only heard about on the news from reporters in warzones.

The euphemisms that the Kremlin has used to describe Vladimir Putin's plans have come crashing down today.

Ukraine

Top stories

PM Eduard Heger

Keep calm and do not trust disinformation, Slovak government tells people

PM Heger compared today to 1968 when Czechs and Slovaks were fleeing the Warsaw Pact invasion.


1 h

NATO to bolster its presence on the eastern flank, including Slovakia

Yes, Slovakia does feel a threat, says Slovak defence minister.


2 h
Flames seen from an area near the Dnieper River in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Heger: Putin will be held responsible for all the victims of this war

Slovak government condemns the actions of Vladimir Putin and his administration.


7 h

How will the conflict in Ukraine impact people in Slovakia? (Q&A)

Petrol is expensive even now and could become more expensive.


23. feb

