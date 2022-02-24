Putin is threatening all of us. Right now

The Russian president is sending a signal to all the crooks of the world.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

Putin has returned war to Europe. He is depriving generations who have not experienced war in their neighbourhood of their feeling of security. He is depriving Ukraine of incomparably more - its territorial integrity.

Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement Skryť Remove ad Article continues after video advertisement

He is sending people to shelters, threatening their lives. He is forcing parents to explain to their children what war is.

He has forced us to live the unimaginable, which we have previously only heard about on the news from reporters in warzones.

The euphemisms that the Kremlin has used to describe Vladimir Putin's plans have come crashing down today.