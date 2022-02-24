Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

24. Feb 2022 at 12:20

Slovakia will let everybody fleeing Ukraine in

Trains and flights to Ukraine have been temporarily suspended.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Border crossing in Vyšné NemeckéBorder crossing in Vyšné Nemecké (Source: TASR)

Slovakia is ready to help people fleeing Ukraine due to the military conflict with Russia.

"We can expect that the Russian aggression will drive many people from Ukraine," said PM Eduard Heger (OĽaNO) after the February 24 session of the Security Council. He called on people in Slovakia to have compassion and understanding for those fleeing Ukraine because they deserve our help.

Currently, the Bureau of the Border and Foreign Police are monitoring the situation on the border with Ukraine. Slovakia has devised several plans of action based on the possible scenarios, said Interior Minister Roman Mikulec (OĽaNO).

The government held a special session at which it agreed that about 1,500 soldiers will be deployed to help control people entering Slovakia through the border, said Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď (OĽaNO).

Mikulec added that if the inflow of people coming from Ukraine is higher, they can even create hotspots on the borders, where soldiers will help them as well. They are also ready to secure appropriate conditions for these refugees.

The interior minister points out that under the current rules, Ukrainian citizens can enter Slovakia if they have valid documents and then move across Slovakia and the entire European Union for up to 90 days. In individual cases, people without a valid passport would be allowed to enter, the Interior Ministry added.

Slovakia is also ready to offer temporary shelter or asylum to those who ask for it.

Situation on the borders

The Interior Ministry meanwhile announced that all border crossings with Ukraine are currently open, apart from the railway border crossing in Čierna nad Tisou, where passenger transport was stopped.

The situation on the border is currently stable, said Mikulec.

The border police will try to do their best to eliminate potential tailbacks on the border crossings.

Trains and flights stopped

Meanwhile, the state-run passenger carrier ZSSK has suspended all trains travelling towards Ukraine until further notice.

"We have activated the crisis staff of ZSSK and are in contact with the Transport Ministry, discussing further steps and assistance for our neighbour, like the potential provision of evacuation trains for war refugees," said Roman Koreň, chair of the board of directors of ZSSK.

Due to Ukraine's closed air space, the Bratislava airport has temporarily suspended flights to Kyiv.

Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair cancelled its flights for at least the following 14 days, said the airport's spokesperson Zuzana Drobová, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

"At the same time, the company has removed flights to/from Ukraine for at least four weeks," she added. Passengers who have already purchased plane tickets will be informed about further steps via email.

Low-cost carrier Wizz Air has temporarily suspended its flights as well. It recommends passengers contact its call centre for more information.

Ukraine

